Inside Cosm Detroit's grand opening: Everything you need to know

The Brief Cosm Detroit opens its doors tonight for the NFL's 49ers-Rams game from Australia. The venue, located in Cadillac Square, has a massive curved dome experience for movies and games with an upscale menu and bar. Tickets are sold at different tiers and are costly for the most immersive seats – although prices vary depending on the event.



Cosm Detroit is opening tonight at Cadillac Square in Detroit, boasting an 87-foot diameter, LED display in a 12K three-level venue covering 70,000 square feet.

The backstory:

The first public grand opening event will be the San Francisco 49ers-Los Angeles Rams season opener from Australia on Netflix.

The new venue includes a dome screen that "merges the virtual and physical worlds" in the hope of replicating the feeling of being at a live event.

What is Cosm?

Dig deeper:

A three-level facility seating 1,500 people, it brings the stadium experience or silver screen movie immersion to fans.

Fans can expect wall-to-wall sportsbook-like LED displays in The Hall, and fresh air access, overlooking downtown on the rooftop Deck.

Flexible viewing options are offered through General Admission tickets with first-come, first-served seating in The Hall and on The Deck, as well as standing room access in The Dome. Ticket prices vary depending on the event type.

Reserved tickets must be purchased before entering The Dome and fans will find:

Lounge-like booths

In-seat service

Premium food and beverages delivered to seats.

When reserving tickets in The Hall, guests can watch multiple live sporting events at once on a wall-to-wall LED screen throughout the space. Similar to The Dome, a dedicated server will assist fans throughout their visit.

Cosm Detroit prices

Photo courtesy of Cosm Detroit

By the numbers:

Detroiters can visit Cosm.com and the Cosm App to view Cosm Detroit’s schedule of programming, including live sporting events and movies.

Prices vary on which of the three tiers that are selected, as well as what the sporting event or movie experience is.

Prices for the Michigan-Oklahoma college football game Saturday start at general admission for $11, featuring standing room and first-come, first-served seating.

The Hall for $17 features tables, booths and multiple viewing areas across two levels.

The Dome is the most sought after, with Saturday's U-M tickets starting at $88 and going up to $214 each, which places you nearest to the massive, curved LED screen that wraps around the seating area.

"I highly suggest, go with that $11, get-in (fee), walk throughout the venue, enjoy the hospitality, the elevated food and beverage," said Corey Breton of Cosm. "And then pick and choose which event you want to buy a dome seat for when you really have that energy and that fandom."

Cosm Detroit schedule of events

NFL:

Week 1: 49ers at Rams (Sept. 10), Commanders at Eagles (Sept. 13), Cowboys at Giants (Sept. 13)

Week 2: Lions at Bills (Sept. 17), Commanders at Cowboys (Sept. 20), Colts at Chiefs (Sept. 20)

Week 3: Falcons at Packers (Sept. 24), Ravens at Cowboys (Sept. 27), Rams at Broncos (Sept. 27)

NCAA Football:

Week 2: Oklahoma @ Michigan (Sept. 12), Ohio State @ Texas (Sept. 12)

Week 3: Florida State @ Alabama (Sept. 19), LSU @ Ole Miss (Sept. 19)

US Open: Men’s Semifinals (Sept. 11)

ENTERTAINMENT:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Shared Reality: Sept.10-11; Sept. 14-18; Sept. 21-22; Sept. 24-25; Sept. 28-30

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in Shared Reality: Sept. 14-15; Sept. 17; Sept. 21-22; Sept. 28-29

The Matrix in Shared Reality: Sept. 22; Sept. 25; Sept. 29-30.

More About Cosm

This will be Cosm's fourth location after opening in Los Angeles, Dallas, and soon in Atlanta.

To learn more about Cosm Detroit and ticketing information for its opening events, visit Cosm.com/Detroit.