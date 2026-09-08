'Got to take, accountability' Michigan students respond to controversial win against WMU

The Brief Michigan is facing controversy after their win against Western Michigan ended with an extra second on the clock on Saturday. Students in Ann Arbor say they get Western Michigan’s decision to appeal. FOX 2 spoke with a Broncos beat writer for MLive Kalamazoo, Matthew Ehler. He says even if the score remains, it’s significant that the Broncos even filed an appeal.



Western Michigan University football is not sailing off into the sunset. They’re fighting for a win even though the rulebook states that final scores stand.

Students react to Michigan-WMU end result

What they're saying:

Here’s what students in Ann Arbor have to say about it.

"I mean I love Michigan, but I feel like they lowkey should’ve, if I’m being really honest," said student Olivia Nerdrum. "I kinda agree with that."

"I think that is the good, that is a good correct choice," said student Theo Hyman. "I think you never want to start a season on a mishap. I think if we want to become a better school, we’ve got to take, you know, accountability and move forward and not be losing to Western Michigan by 1 point."

FOX 2 has been out and about on campus for hours. Most students say "Go Blue," but they get Western Michigan’s decision to appeal, even though the NCAA’s rulebook states that they’re not changing final scores.

What experts are saying about Michigan-WMU game

Big picture view:

Last Saturday night it was Michigan over WMU, 13-12. Apparently that’s what it’ll be.

FOX 2 spoke with a Broncos beat writer for MLive Kalamazoo, Matthew Ehler. He says even if the score remains, it’s significant that the Broncos even filed an appeal.

"I think it’s, it’s definitely just something they’re not going to stand pat for and it’s something they believe should be corrected moving forward," said Ehler. "I think there should be some sort of transparency in terms of this play clock malfunction of what they saw on the field and then what the Big Ten official replay crew saw on their end because that’s the whole, that’s what it comes down to, right? We just want some more transparency moving forward so that this doesn’t happen again."

The school has seen a lot of high-profile controversies, from the sign-stealing debacle to former coach Sherrone Moore’s inappropriate relationship.

"In Michigan’s sake, it don’t necessarily come at the right time for them, especially with what they’ve had to deal with the Sherrone Moore situation and then their athletic department and their AD stepping down at the end of the year," Ehler said. "But, yeah, it, I think ultimately it is something that will be talked about for a long time. And it’s going to be something that we’ll have to get resolution for, you know, regardless of what will come out of this. It’s, it’ll be interesting to see what the Big Ten moving forward and just kind of all of college football handles like these certain situations."

The other side:

WMU president released the following statement earlier, which reads:

"We can show respect for the game while also asking serious questions; I've done both, and I'll keep doing both. Our job at Western Michigan is to play the game and help our students grow. It's the job of the conferences and the NCAA to enforce the rules. Our Broncos will continue to take the field against any opponent."

And the Mid-American Conference is standing with them, saying in part, quote:

"I commend Western Michigan for an outstanding effort and a well-played game, and I offer my congratulations to Michigan."

"I also appreciate the collaborative efforts of the Big Ten office and its prompt response in reviewing the play and providing the requested clarification."

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