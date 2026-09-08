Fairlane shooting: 19-year-old who acted in self-defense killing mall gunman, sentenced

The Brief The 19-year-old who fatally shot a gunman at Fairlane Town Center in July was sentenced Tuesday. Martinez Long was given two years of probation and classes for carrying a concealed weapon. Long fatally shot Cameron Watkins after Watkins shot and killed a man he was fighting with and wounded a second victim.



The 19-year-old man who fatally wounded a gunman in self-defense at Fairlane Town Center faced a judge Tuesday.

Martinez Long was sentenced to two years of probation for carrying a concealed weapon.

Fairlane Town Center shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened July 3 at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn. The chaotic scene played out at the mall, leaving three shot, and two dead after a fight escalated and police were called at 1:25 p.m.

The man that Long shot and killed, Cameron Watkins, had gotten into a fight with, and then shot and killed Keonte Seaborn.

Watkins then shot another person during a struggle, and continued to shoot his gun recklessly in the mall before Long acted.

Long fatally shot Watkins, ending the threat, but did not have a concealed carry permit for his weapon.

‘Poor judgment’ bringing a gun

Dig deeper:

The judge admonished Long for carrying the gun and told him he has to think before he acts.

"Fortunately, you weren't injured, but nonetheless, you had a gun there in the first place, which was poor judgment," he said. "And what do you need a gun for protection in a mall, in the first place?

"Nonetheless, I think this agreement is in the best interest of justice."

Long's attorney said that the shooting was a tragic incident and that he conceded to an error in judgment of carrying a concealed weapon.

Martinez Long, left, with his attorney at sentencing.

As part of his probation, Long must complete cognitive behavioral therapy, not possess any guns or ammunition in that period and take handgun safety classes offered by the court.

The Oak Park man is working towards getting his GED and had no prior criminal record. The judge acknowledged the right to self-defense in the case.

"I know there was a gun fight at the Fairlane mall, and the lawyers have agreed, according to this court's evaluation, that you were acting in self-defense or the defense of others, so that's a valid legal defense," he said. "Why did you walk into the mall with a gun in the first place?"

Long's attorney said that her client was not speaking in court due to the potential for a civil liability case.

"He didn't plan on using it that day. He thought he kept it for protection," she said. "He didn't instigate the fight. He didn't start the fight, and he did pull it out for protection of others."

Under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, if Long completes the probation period without incident, his record will be expunged.

"This gives you a clean slate. You're only 19 years of age," the judge said. "More of your life's ahead of you than behind you. So hopefully, you know, this won't prevent you from advancing as you move forward."