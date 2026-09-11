Court strikes down Trump order keeping Michigan coal plant open

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The Brief A federal appeals court struck down a Trump order requiring a coal-fired power plant in Michigan to stay open. The U.S. Department of Energy overstepped its authority in requiring the J.H. Campbell plant to continue operating. The Consumers Energy-owned plant was scheduled to close days before the administration intervened.



A federal appeals court struck down a Trump order requiring a coal power plant based in west Michigan stay open.

A 40-page ruling from the U.S. District Court of Columbia ruled the federal energy department had overstepped its authority in requiring the J.H. Campbell plant in West Olive to continue operating. Consumers Energy, the owners of the plant, had planned to retire the facility.

‘Overreach’ at Michigan coal plant

Big picture view:

In ruling alongside environmental groups, the appeals court said the DOE's rationale of an energy "emergency" was wrong.

President Donald Trump's administration initially argued "the potential for electricity supply shortfalls" in the summer of 2025 was the reason for keeping the plant open.

It continued to argue the conditions existed throughout the court process before being struck down on Sept. 11.

"Had DOE pinpointed a concrete supply issue beyond the state’s competency that was likely to trigger a blackout in an identified area if temperatures peaked, immediate intervention might have been appropriate," the judges wrote.

But instead, no specifics were provided and therefore did not warrant a response from the federal government.

Costs passed onto Michigan residents

The backstory:

The Campbell coal plant operates near Lake Michigan.

Plans to close the 64-year-old facility began years earlier with an outline from Consumers Energy to replace the power loss with natural gas and other energy sources.

Michigan regulators had signed off on the plan. Then days before it was scheduled to close, the Trump administration intervened with an emergency order under the Federal Powers Act.

According to the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, the closure was going to save Michigan residents $600 million by 2040.

Keeping it open instead cost customers $259 million, the New York Times reported, citing filings from the utility.

What they're saying:

"For over a year, the Trump administration has illegally forced the outdated and expensive Campbell Coal Plant to remain open despite outcry from the community and skyrocketing energy bills," said Bentley Johnson, federal government affairs director for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters. "Today’s court decision is a win for ratepayers, our air and our water. We commend Dana Nessel for working to challenge Trump’s illegal overreach that’s raising our energy costs."