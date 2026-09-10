Metro Detroit mom arrested in Wyoming for allegedly abducting 6-year-old son, fleeing

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The Brief A Lake Orion woman was arrested in Wyoming after missing a custody exchange of her son with the boy's father on Sept. 3. Marisa Calliea allegedly gave police a false name and led officers on a pursuit before her arrest in Evanston, Wyoming on Sept. 7. Her 6-year-old son was found safe in her SUV and returned to the father in Southeast Michigan.



A 6-year-old boy was found safe and his Lake Orion mother arrested after she allegedly kidnapped him and led police on a pursuit before getting arrested in Wyoming.

The backstory:

Marisa Calliea was arrested in southwest Wyoming on Monday after traveling there with her son Liam amid a custody dispute, reports the Cowboy StateDaily.

A Flock camera in Northville registered a hit on Calliea's GMC Terrain she was driving, after failing to show at the arranged drop-off with the boy's father.

Before her arrest, it said she gave false names to police and twice led officers on a chase with the boy who had been missing for a week, inside her SUV. She was supposed to return the boy to his father's custody last Thursday.

Calliea, 30, is being held in the Uinta County Detention Center on six charges with a $30,000 cash bond.

6-year-old boy goes missing

Timeline:

On Thursday Calliea was supposed to drop off 6-year-old Liam to his father, Justin Malburg, but never showed.

On Sept. 5, a Northville Flock camera registered a hit on the GMC Terrain she was driving. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office put out a missing child alert for Calliea, who it said had a bench warrant for assault and fleeing.

Monday in Evanston, Wyoming, police received an anonymous tip that the boy and a woman entered a Walmart that morning after she parked a GMC Terrain.

According to reports she gave police false names of Maria Peters and Will Peters for her son, she then fled and led police on a pursuit.

When the chase ended, Calliea was pulled from the SUV and arrested, while 6-year-old Liam was recovered safe.

Boy's Father Relieved

What they're saying:

On Facebook Liam's father Justin Malburg, posted online that he was grateful to have his son back safe, and for the police response.

"Thanks to God, an anonymous tip, the sharpness of a Wyoming officer, and the countless amount of people who came together to help, my son has been found!

"He's safe and sound, DFS in Wyoming are hanging out with him until my flight lands and then we'll be heading home together."

Malburg also thanked those online who shared the alert on social media and reported tips.

The other side:

The Cowboy StateDaily reported that the owner of the GMC Terrain who is a family member, said Malburg and Calliea were embroiled in custody issues and made a claim that the father had assaulted her.

That person gave her money for the trip and "suggested" she "take a vacation."

What's next:

Calliea, who was found with a substance believed to be marijuana, faces a number of charges including:

Fleeing or attempting to elude police

Child endangerment

Interference with a peace officer

Possession of a controlled substance

Reckless driving

Driving while her license was canceled, suspended or revoked

The Uinta County Sheriff's Office lists Calliea as pre-sentenced.