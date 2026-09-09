Crews respond to Grosse Pointe Woods Country Club Fire

The Brief A fire broke out at a Grosse Pointe Woods country club Wednesday afternoon. The Lochmoor Country Club is located at 1018 Sunningdale Drive.



Crews are responding to a fire at a country club in Grosse Pointe Woods.

The Lochmoor Country Club was seen with smoke billowing out of the roof on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were on the scene of the blaze.

Fire at Grosse Pointe Woods Club

Flames shot out of the ceiling of the Lochmoor Country Club after smoke was seen billowing from above the structure.

What they're saying:

A resident of Grosse Pointe Woods who told FOX 2 he lives just three homes away from the golf course said he saw crews respond to the area around 3 p.m.

He and others were watching the fire as it grew and were eventually evacuated from the parking lot as the fire got worse.

"I don't know how you salvage this with the amount of smoke and water damage," he said.

What is the Lochmoor Club?

The Lochmoor Club is a members-only club based in Grosse Pointe Woods on 1018 Sunningdale Drive. It has amenities such as golf, tennis, pickleball, swimming, and event space for social events.

According to its website, it's known as "one of Detroit's premier private clubs."

"For over a century, Lochmoor Club has been a cherished retreat for families seeking a premier country club experience. Nestled in the heart of beautiful Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, Lochmoor blends tradition with modern amenities, offering an unparalleled setting for recreation, social engagement, and lifelong memories."

It's also home to an historic golf course that opened in 1917.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.