Dearborn Heights teen killed after crashing into tree on Monroe and Beech Streets

The Brief A teen from Dearorn Heights is dead after a car crash. School officials will not identify the student but say he was a junior and involved in school activities. The Superintendent later said help is available now or in the future at Annapolis High School.



A community in Dearborn Heights is mourning after an Annapolis High School student was killed in a car crash on Monroe and Beech Streets in Dearborn.

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Officials say the teen driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree, with witnesses telling FOX 2 that the car was driving at a high rate of speed.

The crash was loud enough to alert someone nearby who ran to the scene to help.

"I opened up the door in the driver was still unresponsive," they said. "I checked for a pulse, and there wasn’t one then I went around to the other side and looked at the rest of the driver, and he had his head kind of stuck between the seat and the door and by the time I got around to the other side, the first Officer on the scene had already shown up who I later learn was traveling in the opposite direction, and I turned around to pursue him anyway."

What they're saying:

School officials will not identify the student but say he was a junior and involved in school activities. Meanwhile, Superintendent Mark Kleinhans spoke about resources available to the school community.

"We sent a letter home that have resources to help parents talk to their children about grief," he said. "We’re more involved in how we can support our staff and our students and certainly with the family as well. We’ve reached out and offered support there as well. He was certainly a beloved part of the D7 family. It’s just so tragic and so sad."

Kleinhans later said help is available now or in the future. So if a student needs resources, they can contact a staff member.

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