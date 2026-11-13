Detroit forecast: Spotty showers Friday and cold weekend ahead

The Brief Scattered rain showers will pop up around metro Detroit. Temps could be cold enough to bring some snowflakes, and slush will likely accumulate in northern counties like Lapeer and St. Clair. The weekend will be quiet and cold.



The first snowflakes of the season could be upon us, as Friday brings scattered showers and cold temps.

Rain showers possible

Local perspective:

Some areas are waking up to rain Friday morning, along the eastern shores of the thumb. But rain doesn’t dominate the forecast Friday or in metro Detroit.

A few off-and-on rain showers could scatter around the area Friday, which could accumulate some slush in the northern counties like Lapeer and St. Clair.

Some other areas could see some scattered snowflakes, but we’re not all going to get the rain and wintry mix.

We will all, however, be getting the cold temps.

Cold weekend ahead

By the numbers:

Temps Friday will be in the low 40s. Overnight lows will be near and below freezing, and temps won’t bounce back a ton this weekend.

The weekend will be quiet and cold. Temps will top out in the mid 40s Saturday and Sunday and get cold overnight.

Warm-up next week

What's next:

As we move towards the middle of next week, temps are going to increase again into the 50s. Some evidence of even warmer air is coming, and it’s possible we’ll see temps hit 60 again later in the week.