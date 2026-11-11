How to watch Lions vs Patriots in Munich, Germany

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The Brief The Lions play the Patriots Sunday in Germany for Week 10 Winners of five in a row, the Lions play in Munich early Sunday morning. FOX 2 has you covered from pregame to kickoff.



The Detroit Lions are Germany-bound for Week 10 of the NFL season with an early kickoff Sunday morning.

Big picture view:

The Lions play the New England Patriots in Munich, looking for a fifth win in a row.

New England has lost two of its last three games, including falling to both the Packers and Bears.

The margin for error is slim for the Lions (6-2), sitting in a tie for second place in the ultra-competitive NFC North, behind the Bears (7-2) and just a game ahead of last-place Green Bay (6-3).

Campbell: ‘We’ll be good'

What they're saying:

Earlier this week, Lions coach Dan Campbell shrugged off questions regarding the trip to Munich being an obstacle.

"We’ll be good," he said. "They got to go through the same thing."

The Lions will be practice in Allen Park Wednesday and Thursday before leaving on Friday – allowing for 48 hours to adjust to the time change.

"We’ve got to go over there and play our best football," Campbell said Monday. "New England’s a good team, and had some turnovers that hurt them. And that’s really what’s on my mind.

"The team with the most energy has got a good chance of winning this game."

How to watch Lions vs Patriots

What's next:

Set your reminders, or your clocks early, as the Lions have the spotlight as the first game Sunday – and it's all right here on FOX 2.

Pregame: Get ready for the big day by watching Lions Game Day Live at 8 a.m.

Next: FOX NFL Sunday has a preview for all the games that day at 9 a.m.

Gametime: Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 2 live from Munich.

FOX NFL Sunday: Continues afterward with previews before the regular slate of 1 p.m. games.

Sunday night at 11 p.m.: Sports Works with post-game locker room interviews, analysis, and more.

The Lions are favored by -2.5 points to win, from most major sports books.

The season so far

Last Sunday the Lions won 19-9 against the Dolphins in Miami to cap an emotional week following linebacker Jack Campbell's scary injury that has left him hospitalized.

The much-maligned defense is clawing its way back from last in the league to 26th overall.

Offense continues to be the team's calling card and ranks fifth overall in total yards. The last two weeks have been a bit sluggish, thanks to the Vikings' stellar unit in Week 8 and a sluggish outing in Miami last week.

Quarterback Jared Goff ranks ninth in yards (2,134) with 15 touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Jahmyr Gibbs ranks third in rushing yards (847) while Amon-Ra St. Brown is 10th in receiving yards (657).

The Patriots are led by QB Drake Maye who ranks sixth in passing yards (2,282) with 18 touchdowns but is tied for first in interceptions with 11.

New England's top running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to miss Sunday with a knee injury.