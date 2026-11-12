Lions-Patriots in Munich: Metro Detroit bars open early Sunday with football for breakfast

Sunday morning the Lions play in Munich, Germany – and Detroit bars are opening early for the special event.

Big picture view:

The Lions take on the New England Patriots in the Week 10 international NFL game, looking for a fifth straight win.

Kickoff time is 9:30 a.m. EST on FOX 2 – although for those who made the trip to Munich it'll be 3:30 p.m. Central European Time.

More on How to Watch the Lions on FOX 2 here

With the early kickoff, bars across Metro Detroit are marking the special occasion for fans to show #OnePride with menu specials, buffets and more.

Below is a list of just some of the places opening early for watch parties.

FILE - A frosty beer mug and a large pretzel create a festive Munich vibe. (Getty Images)

Where to watch in Detroit:

Allen Park

Birmingham

Berkley

Canton

Clawson

Clinton Twp

Dearborn

Dearborn Heights

Ferndale

Livonia

Mount Clemens

Northville

Redford Township

Rochester Hills

Royal Oak

Southfield

Southgate

St. Clair Shores

Taylor

Troy

Wyandotte

What time is it in Munich?

What time is it in Germany?

Why you should care:

Munich, Germany is on Central European Time, which puts it ahead by six hours.

When it is 12 noon in Detroit, it is 6 p.m. in Munich.

When it is 9 a.m. in Detroit, it is 3 a.m. in Munich.

Bottom line, set your reminders and alarms early, for breakfast with the Lions – whether you choose to do it at home or out and about.