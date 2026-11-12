Lions-Patriots in Munich: Metro Detroit bars open early Sunday with football for breakfast
FOX 2 - Sunday morning the Lions play in Munich, Germany – and Detroit bars are opening early for the special event.
Big picture view:
The Lions take on the New England Patriots in the Week 10 international NFL game, looking for a fifth straight win.
Kickoff time is 9:30 a.m. EST on FOX 2 – although for those who made the trip to Munich it'll be 3:30 p.m. Central European Time.
More on How to Watch the Lions on FOX 2 here
With the early kickoff, bars across Metro Detroit are marking the special occasion for fans to show #OnePride with menu specials, buffets and more.
Below is a list of just some of the places opening early for watch parties.
FILE - A frosty beer mug and a large pretzel create a festive Munich vibe. (Getty Images)
Where to watch in Detroit:
- Batch Brewing Company
- Checker Bar
- Dakota Inn Rathskeller
- Harry's Detroit
- Mario's Italian Restaurant
- McShane's Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar
- Sporteez Bar and Grill
- Thomas Magee's
Allen Park
Birmingham
Berkley
Canton
Clawson
Clinton Twp
Dearborn
Dearborn Heights
Ferndale
Livonia
Mount Clemens
Northville
Redford Township
Rochester Hills
Royal Oak
Southfield
Southgate
St. Clair Shores
Taylor
Troy
Wyandotte
What time is it in Munich?
What time is it in Germany?
Why you should care:
Munich, Germany is on Central European Time, which puts it ahead by six hours.
When it is 12 noon in Detroit, it is 6 p.m. in Munich.
When it is 9 a.m. in Detroit, it is 3 a.m. in Munich.
Bottom line, set your reminders and alarms early, for breakfast with the Lions – whether you choose to do it at home or out and about.
The Source: Information for this story is from Facebook pages from various establishments in and around Detroit.