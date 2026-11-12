Immersive 'Star Wars' experience coming to Detroit for 50th anniversary

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The Brief Cosm will host "Star Wars: A New Hope" at its Detroit, Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles locations in March 2027 in honor of the film's 50th anniversary. The immersive Shared Reality experience at Cosm will keep the movie in its original 16:9 format while surrounding visuals will place fans in popular spots like Tatooine, the fourth moon of Yavin and the Death Star. Tickets will be available for purchase next year.



Science fiction fans in Detroit will soon have the chance to feel like they're in a galaxy far, far away without leaving the theater.

Cosm Detroit is partnering with Disney to host an immersive version of the 1977 classic "Star Wars: A New Hope."

Immersive Star Wars experience comes to Detroit

Local perspective:

In a Nov. 12 press release, Disney and Cosm announced a multi-year, multi-film partnership led by "Star Wars: A New Hope."

According to the release, Cosm Detroit will be one of four locations hosting the so-called Shared Reality release in March 2027.

Cosm locations in Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles will also offer the immersive experience, which will celebrate the Academy Award-winning film’s 50th anniversary.

Dig deeper:

According to a press release, the movie will be displayed in its original 16:9 format on the center of Cosm's 12K + LED dome.

Meanwhile, "the Dome’s surrounding visual environments dynamically evolve to immerse the audience in iconic Star Wars locations, scenes and moments," a press release reads. "Throughout the experience, Cosm guests will land on the desert planet of Tatooine, witness the destruction of Alderaan, meet the Rebel Alliance on the fourth moon of Yavin, step inside the Death Star itself, and fly alongside the Millennium Falcon during the Rebels’ final trench run to defeat Darth Vader and the Death Star."

Tickets will be available for purchase in 2027.