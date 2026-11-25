The Brief The new owner of the Detroit Free Press Marathon has been revealed as Motiv Sports. The event company puts on marathon and other road races around the world. The race will keep its name, its location, and its typical operational team, according to a news release from the company.



Motiv Sports has been confirmed as the new owner of the Detroit Free Press Marathon after the event was sold by the paper's owner, USA TODAY Co.

The race will keep its name, its location, and its typical operational team, according to a news release from the company.

What is Motiv Sports?

Big picture view:

The event company puts on major road races around North America, including marathons in Las Vegas and Vancouver, Canada.

They also host international events in Australia and England.

"For our runners, the things that matter are not changing: our name, our course, our people and our commitment to this community," said Aaron Velthoven, race director of the Detroit Free Press Marathon. "This marathon belongs to Detroit and Windsor, and with the support of Motiv we plan to run our best races ever, starting with the 50th anniversary next October."

Local perspective:

Motiv Sports says it will continue to evolve the marathon in hopes of attracting more runners from around the world.

After 30,000 runners participated in the Detroit Free Press Marathon in 2026, the event company said it wants to make it even bigger.

"We want every Detroiter and everyone in Windsor, whether they run, volunteer or cheer from the curb, to feel that marathon weekend is theirs," Velthoven added. "The 50th is the perfect place to start."

The backstory:

USA TODAY Co.'s event business Ventures Endurance was the original owner and operator of the road race after its rebrand in the late 1970s. The business operated other race events as well, but the Free Press marathon was one of its biggest.

2027 Detroit Free Press Marathon

What's next:

The 50th Detroit Free Press Marathon is scheduled for Oct. 15-17, 2027.

Registration opens Jan. 1, 2027.