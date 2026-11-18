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The Brief MI Bright Lights returns to Camp Dearborn in Milford from Nov. 13 through Dec. 30. The two-mile course and event is produced by the Bostick Family—known for their nationally recognized Garden City display Tickets start at $25 per vehicle in advance, and $1 from every December car entry will be donated to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.



Camp Dearborn has been transformed into a special holiday lights display.

MI Bright Lights is open now through Dec. 30.

MI Bright Lights holiday display

Big picture view:

The drive-through experience at Camp Dearborn, called MI Bright Lights, incorporates more than 1.5 million synchronized lights across a two-mile path.

Guests will experience immersive tunnels, larger-than-life displays and an all-new House Show featuring projection mapping, lights, lasers, music and special effects.

A special drone show will also take place on select nights.

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The backstory:

The show is produced by the Bostick Family, who are nationally renowned for their annual holiday light display in Garden City, Mich., and have been featured by national media outlets including Good Morning America, The Tonight Show, and People Magazine.

The Bostick family has even filed an application to have MI Bright Lights named as the largest pixel-based holiday light show in the country.

Dig deeper:

Families just show up in their car and can drive through the experience. The music that goes with the show is available by downloading a free app.

Beyond the drive-thru, some nights feature a special drone show. Dates are below.

And guests can explore a variety of holiday attractions at Camp Dearborn, including a 15-minute house show featuring storytelling, projectors, lasers and lights. The holiday-themed clubhouse will also be transformed into Magical Mystic, where families can visit with Santa, take photos, and enjoy food and drinks.

New this year, those behind the event are donating $1 to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen for every vehicle that drives through during the month of December.

Timeline:

The experience is open now and available daily from 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 30, 2026.

The add-on holiday drone show takes place on the following Wednesdays:

Nov. 25

Dec. 2

Dec. 9

Dec. 16

By the numbers:

Tickets are on sale now. Prices are as follows:

$25 per vehicle when purchased in advance at www.mibrightlights.com

$30 at the door

$50 VIP option available with front of the line access and entry without selecting a timeslot

$120 season passes with unlimited access

Camp Dearborn is located at 1700 General Motors Road in Milford.

Get more information at mibrightlights.com .