Crash, police search underway in Inkster off Michigan Avenue
FOX 2 - Police and medical first responders were at the scene of a crash in Inkster on Monday morning.
SkyFOX flew over the scene sometime after 6 a.m. at Michigan Avenue and John Daly.
There appeared to be a second vehicle also involved. John Daly is closed and Michigan Avenue is down to one lane open.
Police officers appeared to be doing a search at the northwest corner of the intersection in the backyard of a home at the corner of Oakland Street and John Daly.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.