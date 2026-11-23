Police and medical first responders were at the scene of a crash in Inkster on Monday morning.

SkyFOX flew over the scene sometime after 6 a.m. at Michigan Avenue and John Daly.

There appeared to be a second vehicle also involved. John Daly is closed and Michigan Avenue is down to one lane open.

Police officers appeared to be doing a search at the northwest corner of the intersection in the backyard of a home at the corner of Oakland Street and John Daly.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

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