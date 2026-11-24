The Brief Martha Ford and her husband, William Clay Ford, bought the team in 1963. During her time as owner, the Detroit Lions made appearances in two playoff runs. She is survived by four children, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



Detroit Lions’ owner and chair emeritus Martha Firestone Ford has died, the team announced Tuesday night on social media.

Martha Firestone Ford dies at 101

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 14: Former principal owner and chairperson of the Detroit Lions Martha Firestone Ford looks on before the game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears at Ford Field on September 14, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo Expand

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Martha Ford and her husband, William Clay Ford, bought the team in 1963. She took over the franchise after William died in 2014 and led it until 2020, when her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp took over.

During her time as owner, the Detroit Lions made appearances in two playoff runs. She also invested in Ford Field and supported the Detroit community.

She is survived by four children, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

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