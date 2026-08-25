Detroit Lions unveil new 'Defend the Den' uniform in partnership Nike, NFL's Rivalries program

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The Brief The Detroit Lions unveiled their new ‘Defend the Den’ uniforms on Tuesday. Done in partnership with Nike and the NFL's Rivalries program. "Every opponent is an intruder," reads the announcement.



A new chest emblem, a redone helmet, and ‘Defend the Den’ sewn inside the collar are all part of the Detroit Lions' special uniform.

Revealed ahead of the 2026 regular season, the Lions' new reveal was done in partnership with Nike and the NFL's Rivalries program.

There are new decals and details placed around the specialty jerseys that are intended to pay homage to Detroit's classic colors but with a contemporary spin ahead of the season.

Detroit Lions new uniform

"Every opponent is an intruder," reads the announcement.

"Detroit was once defined by what it built. Now, it’s defined by what it overcame; by its complete refusal to surrender. That mentality is reflected by its people and its football team, in the way they guard the places they call home."

Big picture view:

Unveiled ahead of the Lions' third preseason game, the new uniform features small but significant odes to the team's mantra.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo courtesy of NFL and Nike.

NFL Rivalries Uniform

Zoom out:

This is the first year of the NFL Rivalries uniform reveal, which is done in conjunction with Nike.

The Nike x NFL Rivalries program includes new uniforms for eight NFL teams across four different divisions. They will be seen on the field when NFC West and AFC East teams play each other as well as when NFC North and AFC South teams play each other.

Detroit expects to wear them when they play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 and Week 15.

Barreling toward 2026 NFL season

Dig deeper:

There are two more games before the NFL season officially starts.

After playing Cincinnati and Washington, the Lions are set to play the Indianapolis Colts in preseason week 3.

A day after the game will be the Aug. 30 deadline to have the final 53-man roster set.

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