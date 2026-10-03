Detroit prepares for Fire Prevention Week party
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Fire Department is hosting a fire safety week event on October 4th from noon to 3 PM at Engine 42 on W. Chicago Drive in Detroit.
Fire Marshall Don Thomas was in the studio to talk about the 4th annual event.
"Charge into Fire Safety: Safe Charging Is a Superpower" focusing on lithium-ion battery safety for everyday electronics, phones, e-bikes, and scooters.
The department will be hosting a family-friendly community event to meet local firefighters, learn fire safety tips, and view equipment
For more visit, detroitmi.gov/events/fire-prevention-week-kickoff.