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Detroit prepares for Fire Prevention Week party

By  and Dave Herndon
FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit Fire Department
Published October 3, 2026 6:56 PM EDT
Published October 3, 2026 6:56 PM EDT
Detroit prepares for Fire Prevention Week party
Detroit prepares for Fire Prevention Week party

Detroit prepares for Fire Prevention Week party

The Detroit Fire Department is hosting a fire safety week event on October 4th from noon to 3 PM at Engine 42 on W. Chicago Drive in Detroit.  Fire Marshall Don Thomas was in studio to talk about the 4th annual event. "Charge into Fire Safety: Safe Charging Is a Superpower" focusing on lithium-ion battery safety for everyday electronics, phones, e-bikes, and scooters. The department will be hosting a family-friendly community event to meet local firefighters, learn fire safety tips, and view equipment For more visit, detroitmi.gov/events/fire-prevention-week-kickoff.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Fire Department is hosting a fire safety week event on October 4th from noon to 3 PM at Engine 42 on W. Chicago Drive in Detroit. 


Fire Marshall Don Thomas was in the studio to talk about the 4th annual event.


"Charge into Fire Safety: Safe Charging Is a Superpower" focusing on lithium-ion battery safety for everyday electronics, phones, e-bikes, and scooters.


The department will be hosting a family-friendly community event to meet local firefighters, learn fire safety tips, and view equipment


For more visit, detroitmi.gov/events/fire-prevention-week-kickoff.

Detroit Fire DepartmentNews