Detroit prepares for Fire Prevention Week party

The Detroit Fire Department is hosting a fire safety week event on October 4th from noon to 3 PM at Engine 42 on W. Chicago Drive in Detroit.





Fire Marshall Don Thomas was in the studio to talk about the 4th annual event.





"Charge into Fire Safety: Safe Charging Is a Superpower" focusing on lithium-ion battery safety for everyday electronics, phones, e-bikes, and scooters.





The department will be hosting a family-friendly community event to meet local firefighters, learn fire safety tips, and view equipment





For more visit, detroitmi.gov/events/fire-prevention-week-kickoff.