3 arrested after stolen-vehicle chase ends in Royal Oak

The Brief Three people are in custody after a pursuit involving Michigan State Police early Monday morning. The chase started in Detroit after an alleged stolen vehicle and ended in a Royal Oak neighborhood. The driver was stopped by police using a PIT maneuver, and the car slowly hit a home in Royal Oak.



A police chase out of Detroit ended in Royal Oak early Monday morning, with three people being taken into custody.

What we know:

Michigan State Police pulled over a driver early Monday morning after getting information from Detroit Police about a vehicle that had recently been reported stolen by armed suspects.

The driver initially stopped for troopers, but took off shortly after, leading police on a pursuit into Royal Oak.

The pursuit ended outside a home at Lincoln and Altadena, which is near 4th Street and Campbell Road.

MSP says the pursuit ended because troopers deployed a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

The car slowed down and hit a house, causing minimal damage, police said. Nobody was hurt.

One person inside the car tried to take off and run, but police took the person into custody as well as two other people.

Images: From Royal Oak Homeowner, FOX 2's Robin Murdoch

What we don't know:

Police didn’t give details about the alleged stolen vehicle or the suspects.

What's next:

Michigan State Police tell us they’re looking into several felony charges.