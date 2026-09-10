The Brief Friday marks 25 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11. FOX 2 will have live coverage of several events happening in the area and from 9/11 memorial sites throughout the morning. Check back for streaming details. You can also hear from survivors, first responders and other metro Detroiters throughout the day on FOX 2.



Friday marks 25 years since thousands of Americans lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, including a reported 42 people with close ties to Michigan .

Several services and ceremonies are happening around metro Detroit to observe the day, and FOX 2 will have live coverage at some of these events throughout the morning. Check back for more details on how to watch live.

Here are some of the events, both in metro Detroit and across the country:

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Grosse Pointe Farms War Memorial 9/11 service

A service of remembrance will be held at 8:30 a.m. on the lakefront lawn of the historic Alger House at The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms.

The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is requested here .

FILE - An American flag blows in the wind during the fourth round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on June 30, 2024 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/ Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Detroit Department of Homeland Security

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security components in Detroit will host a memorial ceremony. It begins promptly at 8:46 a.m., marking the time the first plane struck the World Trade Center. The event will also be supported by DHS Air and Marine assets to include a flyover.

U.S. Rep. and Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial nominee John James will be one of the guest speakers.

Selfridge Air National Guard Base

Patrick Anderson, a 9/11 survivor and founder of the Michigan Remembers 9-11 Fund, will be the keynote speaker of the event at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

Ann Arbor observance

Firefighters and police officers will hold a special observance outside Fire Station No. 1 on North Fifth Avenue. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Holly Sept. 11 Remembrance Event

An event remembering the 343 members of the New York Fire Department who died on Sept. 11 will be held in Holly.

The event is outside the Holly Fire Department at 414 N. Saginaw St., with events happening from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

9/11 Ground Zero service

Vice President JD Vance is expected to attend the annual Ground Zero ceremony in New York City.

The 25th remembrance commemoration begins at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, with the first moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.

Family members will read the names of those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. The ceremony will include seven moments of silence, marking the attacks, the towers’ collapse, the crash of Flight 93 and those who later died from 9/11-related illnesses.

9/11 Pentagon service

President Donald Trump is expected to commemorate the 25th observance of the Sept. 11 attacks at the Pentagon.

The service begins at 9 a.m.

Flight 93 memorial service

A full day of programs, including a morning observance and an afternoon ceremony, will be held at the Memorial Plaza near the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Penn.

The observance begins at 8:30 a.m. with a wreath laying.