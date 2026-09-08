E-moto crash on Telegraph Road has Bloomfield Twp. leaders raising questions on their safety

The Brief Bloomfield Township police say two 13-year-olds were hospitalized after getting hit by a truck while riding e-motos. Police say the two kids were crossing Telegraph at Hickory Ridge when an F-250 hit them traveling southbound. The sheriff has said they’ve seen an increase in these vehicles involved in crashes.



Two 13-year-olds are in critical condition after being hit by a truck while crossing Telegraph on an e-moto. Police say similar crashes involving e-bikes and e-motos are becoming more frequent.

There’s a lot of confusion about e-bikes, the rules of the road, and e-motos.

Local perspective:

Bloomfield Township police say what the 13-year-olds were riding yesterday appears to be an e-moto, which is actually supposed to be limited to private use and if you do have a street-legal one, you’d need to have a license.

Police say the two kids were crossing Telegraph at Hickory Ridge when an F-250 hit them traveling southbound, and police say the truck appeared to have had the right of way. Both middle schoolers were rushed to the hospital.

What is the difference between e-bikes and e-motos?

A few key things.

E-bikes:

Have pedals

Less than 750 watts

Less than 28 mph top speed

E-motos:

Lacks fully operable pedals

Greater than 750 watts

Above 28 mph top speeds

What they're saying:

The sheriff has said they’ve seen an increase in those vehicles involved in crashes.

"There’s a lot of confusion because there’s also 3 classes of e-bikes," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "And each requires different things: where you can ride it, who can ride it, what you have to be wearing. That’s why I’m suggesting the legislature takes a comprehensive look on anything that’s E and two wheels, because so many parents think they’re buying something because they think it’s fun and easy to get around, but they don’t realize the torque and speed capabilities, even the laws that apply."

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 has also seen a lot of different school districts sending out infographics about e-bikes and e-motos.

Rochester schools are even requiring students to walk their e-bikes on school property.

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