Detroit's Labor Day march, rally celebrates workers' rights in Corktown

The Brief Detroit's annual Labor Day march and rally in Corktown is underway Monday. The celebration of workers' rights includes various speeches by union leaders across the state. The event also attracted Democratic politicians running for office who are taking part in the event, with an eye toward November's election.



The Labor Day march and rally celebrating the holiday made its way through Corktown and is underway at Roosevelt Park in Detroit Monday morning.

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A number of speakers are taking part in the rally as well as unions from across the state, with thousands attending the annual tradition.

Politicians are taking part in the festivities, including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson who is running for governor, and other top Democrats.

Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed took part in the march and shared thoughts about the holiday.

"Workers built this country, they built the middle class, they build the 40-hour workweek, they built that our kids go to school instead of going to work, and they can build them again if we're willing to stand with our unions," he said. "They built our past, they've built our present, and we'll build our future. I'm proud to be a second-generation union member, proud to stand with these unions, and proud that they stand with me."

Bands are playing today and a number of union leaders will be speaking. They are expected to talk about the importance of unions, about voting rights and of course, defending democracy.

Events there will continue through the morning.