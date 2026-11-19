The Brief Sen. Elissa Slotkin is demanding that a DOJ attorney drop his threat to investigate her over comments she made about congressional oversight. She slammed the move as a "sham investigation" meant to grab headlines and boost his political career rather than a real legal case. Slotkin is one of five Democratic lawmakers targeted by Reitz, and she has repeatedly clashed with the Trump administration over potential probes.



Michigan’s U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin is responding to threats of prosecution from a U.S. attorney, amid weeks of back-and-forth with President Donald Trump and other officials.

"Sham investigation … bring it on"

FILE - Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) speaks at a press conference with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on the upcoming race for Senate Democratic leader, at the U.S Capitol in Washington, DC on November 10, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Get Expand

What they're saying:

Slotkin is demanding that Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz withdraw a letter suggesting her comments on congressional oversight could constitute a criminal civil rights offense.

She called the inquiry "baseless" and cited First Amendment and Speech or Debate Clause protections, accusing Reitz of violating Justice Department policy by posting the letter on social media rather than sending it to her or Senate legal counsel.

Slotkin argued the public post shows the effort is "more about publicity and your political ambitions" than a legitimate probe, warning she reserves the right to take future action over the "sham investigation."

"I’m not going to participate in some sham investigation," Slotkin said in a video.

She called the DOJ’s repeated advances on her and others moves from "a wellworn authoritarian playbook, something we’ve seen in other countries many, many times."

DOJ, Trump and Elissa Slotkin

The backstory:

Slotkin is one of five Democratic lawmakers targeted by Reitz, and she has repeatedly clashed with the Trump administration over potential probes.

READ MORE: Trump calls for DOJ to investigate Democrats, Sen. Slotkin in Truth Social post

Dig deeper:

The dispute between Slotkin and Trump goes back to November 2025 when Slotkin and other members of Congress shared a video encouraging members of the military to refuse illegal orders. Trump and the administration threatened them with jail time , saying their behavior was "seditious" and "punishable by death."

The Trump administration later attempted to indict Slotkin by persuading a Grand Jury she was guilty of sedition.

On Feb. 11, her team announced the jury rejected the DOJ's arguments .

The latest DOJ advance stems from comments Slotkin made on a podcast recorded at the University of Chicago in October.

According to Reitz , "In the context of explaining what you hope will happen should Democrats take the Senate majority, you said you wanted congressional investigations to send a "deterrence message" to those who associate with President Trump.

Slotkin says all she said was, "if you violate the law or abuse taxpayer dollars, you should be held accountable."

On Oct. 20 , Trump said Slotkin "should be tried" for the remarks.

And earlier this month, Trump wrote on social media that he wants the DOJ to investigate Democrats, including Slotkin, for "threatening" members of his administration and donors with impeachment.

READ MORE: Slotkin accuses Trump of weaponizing government after president says 'she should be tried'

Slotkin military orders video

Meanwhile:

Slotkin and other Democratic lawmakers spoke Thursday afternoon in Washington, D.C. on the year that’s passed since they posted a video citing the Uniform Code of Military Justice stating that members of the military must refuse illegal orders, saying they’ve all faced intimidation by President Donald Trump and members of the DOJ.

READ MORE: Trump threatens Slotkin, other members of Congress with jail time over video to military

They came together to say they stand behind the video they made, that they won’t be intimidated out of calling out threats to democracy, and that they stand behind members of the military.

Other lawmakers at the press conference included:

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ)

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO-06)

U.S. Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH-02)

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-06)

Watch in full here on our YouTube page.