The trial for a Roseville man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend continues on Wednesday.

You can watch in the video player above, and read more from Tuesday's court hearing here.

De’Andre Booker trial

De'Andre Booker, left, Ashley Elkins right.

The backstory:

De’Andre Booker of Roseville is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Ashley Elkins, last year.

Her body was never found, but the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged Booker citing a mound of circumstantial evidence.

He’s charged with:

First-degree murder

Tampering with evidence

Dead bodies - disinterment/mutilation

Concealing the death of an individual

Lying to a peace officer

Timeline:

Prosecutors say Elkins and Booker dated for about a year and ended their relationship around August 2024. They say Booker then got "obsessive" and "couldn't let Ashley go."

Elkins was reported missing in early January 2025 and police began investigating.

Prosecutors first charged Booker with lying to police days after investigating the case. He was charged with her murder four weeks later .

He was found competent this summer to stand trial.

Earlier this week, a jury was seated. His trial began with opening statements on Nov. 13, 2026. Honorable Teri Lynn Dennings said Friday morning Booker did not want to be present at the trial.

READ MORE: Ashley Elkins ex-boyfriend’s murder trial begins

Tuesday: Ashley Elkins' sister testifies

Aniya Elkins, Ashley's younger sister.

Aniya Elkins took the stand as the last witness during the morning session.

Aniya is 12 years younger than Ashley and said that she was one of the last people to see her alive after spending the night at her house.

On Jan. 2, Aniya said that Ashley told her she was going to run errands, before leaving at 8 a.m.

At 10 a.m. she said that she and her mother were concerned that they had not heard back, adding that she had texted Ashley numerous times and that she usually responded within five minutes.

The next message that she received from Ashley's phone said she was going to Super Kelly Beauty Supply, which would be a normal stop for her, as a sometime hairdresser.

But what concerned Aniya, she said, was that the full name was used in the text.

"Her telling me that she was going to Super Kelly beauty supply kind of like, alarmed me," she said. "Because we don't just say it. (We say) like, 'We're going to the beauty supply.' We'll know which one she goes to, because like I said, we all go to the same one."

On Jan. 3, Aniya and her mother went to Booker's apartment and found some broken glass outside and inside the building. They found the door unlocked but did not see any items of Ashley's inside.

Police testimony

Officer Michael Quaranta said that in talking to Ashley's mother, the location services were turned off and on all day, Jan. 2, 2025.

On Jan. 3, he said police pinged her phone, using hits from cell towers to get a clue to her location. The closest ping was 449 meters in the area of 11 Mile and Gratiot.

Police interviewed LaShawn Ross, who found Booker's phone. After insisting she discovered it outside his apartment, she later admitted she got it from inside his apartment.

DoorDash info found on the phone showed Booker ordered bleach, gloves and trash bags to his Hampton Courts apartment on Pinehurst, Quaranta said.

Search history also featured ‘homeless shelters in Flint’, ‘how to get from Flint to Ohio’, ‘Is there any way to open an iPhone without the passcode’, and ‘can you ping a dead iPhone’, he said.

Detective Daryl Vagiano said that inside the apartment during a welfare check, Elkins' fur-lined puffy coat was found on the couch.

A bottle of bleach was found on a sink, rubber gloves on the couch and trash bags. A search of the dumpster outside for evidence turned up nothing, he said.

Roseville police searched the apartment and later found blood in the bathroom.

Who is Ashley Elkins?

Ashley Elkins, 30, disappeared on Jan. 2 when she left to run some errands.

Elkins, a 30-year-old mother of two, hasn’t been seen since Jan. 2, 2025 .

Her family said she was last seen running errands that day. The last message she sent was to her sister about heading back from the beauty store.

As the family tried to contact Ashley, her family said her cell phone pinged at a Roseville address where her family said her ex-boyfriend lives.