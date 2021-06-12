2 in critical condition, 12 others hurt in downtown Austin shooting

The Austin Police Department says it has identified two male suspects responsible for a downtown shooting that left 14 people hurt.

At a news conference, APD Interim Chief Joseph Chacon says police are actively working to get the suspects in custody and that he feels "confident" police will be able to find the suspects and taken them into custody. He says police believe the shooting was an isolated incident between two people.

APD says there is one suspect described as a black male, with dreadlocks, wearing a black shirt and a skinny build.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Police say they responded to reports of multiple shots fired at around 1:30 a.m. near the 400 block of East 6th Street.

When officers arrived they found a large crowd of people in the area and initially located several victims who had sustained gunshot wounds and were hurt. Officers immediately began life-saving measures on multiple victims.

Interim Chief Chacon says most of the victims are believed to have been innocent bystanders.

Six victims were transported by police vehicles to the hospital and three victims were taken by personal vehicles. Four other victims were transported by Austin-Travis County EMS. Police say one other victim transported themself.

Officials say 12 of the victims are in stable condition and two are in critical condition. At this time, no deaths have been reported.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-TIPS, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

Interim Chief Chacon says it's possible that there are more victims who didn't seek medical care.

LOCAL, STATE OFFICIALS RESPOND TO SHOOTING

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement in response to the shooting saying, "The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with Austin Police to respond to this shooting and ensure that the perpetrators are captured and punished to the fullest extent of the law."

Austin Mayor Steve Adler posted on Twitter thanking "law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS personnel for a quick response" and also addressed the "uptick in gun violence" in the post's thread.

Advertisement

Austin City Council members Greg Casar and Mackenzie Kelly also released statements on Twitter about the shooting.