Metro Detroit human trafficking suspect arrested, faces multiple felony charges

article

The Brief Police announced that Maya Scott Perry from Madison Heights was arrested on June 17, alleging that she was involved in trafficking-related activity. Police say Perry also allegedly engaged in human trafficking while her child was present. She was arraigned on Sept. 9.



A Metro Detroit woman is facing multiple felony charges in connection to alleged prostitution, human trafficking and child endangerment.

Police arrest woman connected to alleged human trafficking

Big picture view:

Police announced that Maya Scott Perry from Madison Heights was arrested on June 17, alleging that she was involved in trafficking-related activity across Metro Detroit, mainly in Madison Heights, Royal Oak, Southfield and Warren. Investigators say they identified one woman who was allegedly trafficked by Perry.

Police say Perry also allegedly engaged in human trafficking while her child was present.

The child was not involved or harmed and is safe with a custodial parent.

Maya Scott Perry's charges

By the numbers:

Perry faces six charges, including felony counts related to:

Human trafficking

Prostitution

Distributing an image of an unclothed person

Filing a false felony report

A misdemeanor child abuse charge

She was arraigned on Sept. 9 and was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond. Her probable-cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 18.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Perry, or has any information about the investigation should call the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-837-2767.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE