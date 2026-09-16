MAP: Michigan's most dangerous intersections of the last year

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The Brief Michigan Auto Law released its top 20 list of most dangerous state-wide intersections. Eighteen of the top 20 were in SE Michigan, with roundabouts showing up multiple times in the list. The list was compiled from crash data from the year 2025.



A newly released list of Michigan's most dangerous intersections based off crash data are comprised of nearly all Southeast Michigan locations.

Big picture view:

Michigan Auto Law collected and analyzed crash data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit, which compiles vehicle accident reports throughout Michigan.

Four of the top six dangerous intersections in Michigan were roundabouts according to statistics, with just two west Michigan intersections making the top-20 cut, in Grand Rapids.

By the numbers:

Every year, nearly one-third of all car crashes in Michigan, and approximately 30% of all fatal car crashes, occur at intersections.

The new 2025 findings represent the most current and comprehensive data available for total crashes occurring at or near intersections across the state.

Top 20 Most Dangerous Michigan Intersections

18 1/2 MILE RD @ VAN DYKE AVE, Sterling Heights, 210 Crashes, 12 Injuries (Roundabout) 11 MILE RD/I 696 @ VAN DYKE AVE, Warren/Center Line, 180 Crashes, 1 Fatality, and 33 Injuries TELEGRAPH RD @ 12 MILE RD, Southfield, 121 Total Crashes, 28 Injuries ORCHARD LAKE RD @ 14 MILE RD, Farmington Hills, 118 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries (Roundabout) MARTIN PKWY @ N PONTIAC TRL, Commerce Twp, 107 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries (Roundabout) STATE RD @ W ELLSWORTH RD, Ann Arbor, 93 Total Crashes, 5 Injuries (Roundabout) 12 MILE RD @ I 94, St. Clair Shores, 86 Total Crashes, 21 Injuries N. HAMILTON ST @ WASHTENAW AVE, Ypsilanti, 85 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Twp, 84 Total Crashes, 18 Injuries TELEGRAPH RD @ MAPLE RD, Bloomfield Township, 83 Total Crashes, 47 Injuries LEE RD. @ WHITMORE LAKE RD. Green Oak Township, 82 Total Crashes, 2 Injuries (West Roundabout) SOUTHFIELD RD @ W 11 MILE RD, Lathrup Village, 81 Total Crashes, 23 Injuries US 131 @ WEALTHY ST, Grand Rapids, 78 Total Crashes, 21 Injuries HALL RD @ SCHOENHERR, Sterling Heights, 78 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries METROPOLITAN PKWY @ VAN DYKE AVE, Sterling Heights, 77 Total Crashes, 21 Injuries BURTON ST. SW @ US 131, Grand Rapids, 76 Total Crashes, 11 Injuries DIX AVE. @ M 39, Lincoln Park, 75 Total Crashes, 23 Injuries I 96 @ MILFORD RD., Lyon Township, 70 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries 23 MILE RD. @ M 53, Shelby Township, 69 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries OAKLEY PARK RD. @ MARTIN PKWY., Commerce Township, 69 Total Crashes, 1 Injury.

"Even when a crash doesn't result in an injury, it can have a significant impact on a driver and their family," said Steve Gursten, President and Attorney at Michigan Auto Law, in a statement. "We hope this annual list encourages Michigan drivers to slow down, remain alert, and take extra precautions when traveling through these areas."

For the map of intersections, look below: