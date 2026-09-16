MAP: Michigan's most dangerous intersections of the last year
FOX 2 - A newly released list of Michigan's most dangerous intersections based off crash data are comprised of nearly all Southeast Michigan locations.
Big picture view:
Michigan Auto Law collected and analyzed crash data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit, which compiles vehicle accident reports throughout Michigan.
Four of the top six dangerous intersections in Michigan were roundabouts according to statistics, with just two west Michigan intersections making the top-20 cut, in Grand Rapids.
By the numbers:
Every year, nearly one-third of all car crashes in Michigan, and approximately 30% of all fatal car crashes, occur at intersections.
The new 2025 findings represent the most current and comprehensive data available for total crashes occurring at or near intersections across the state.
Top 20 Most Dangerous Michigan Intersections
- 18 1/2 MILE RD @ VAN DYKE AVE, Sterling Heights, 210 Crashes, 12 Injuries (Roundabout)
- 11 MILE RD/I 696 @ VAN DYKE AVE, Warren/Center Line, 180 Crashes, 1 Fatality, and 33 Injuries
- TELEGRAPH RD @ 12 MILE RD, Southfield, 121 Total Crashes, 28 Injuries
- ORCHARD LAKE RD @ 14 MILE RD, Farmington Hills, 118 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries (Roundabout)
- MARTIN PKWY @ N PONTIAC TRL, Commerce Twp, 107 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries (Roundabout)
- STATE RD @ W ELLSWORTH RD, Ann Arbor, 93 Total Crashes, 5 Injuries (Roundabout)
- 12 MILE RD @ I 94, St. Clair Shores, 86 Total Crashes, 21 Injuries
- N. HAMILTON ST @ WASHTENAW AVE, Ypsilanti, 85 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries
- SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Twp, 84 Total Crashes, 18 Injuries
- TELEGRAPH RD @ MAPLE RD, Bloomfield Township, 83 Total Crashes, 47 Injuries
- LEE RD. @ WHITMORE LAKE RD. Green Oak Township, 82 Total Crashes, 2 Injuries (West Roundabout)
- SOUTHFIELD RD @ W 11 MILE RD, Lathrup Village, 81 Total Crashes, 23 Injuries
- US 131 @ WEALTHY ST, Grand Rapids, 78 Total Crashes, 21 Injuries
- HALL RD @ SCHOENHERR, Sterling Heights, 78 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries
- METROPOLITAN PKWY @ VAN DYKE AVE, Sterling Heights, 77 Total Crashes, 21 Injuries
- BURTON ST. SW @ US 131, Grand Rapids, 76 Total Crashes, 11 Injuries
- DIX AVE. @ M 39, Lincoln Park, 75 Total Crashes, 23 Injuries
- I 96 @ MILFORD RD., Lyon Township, 70 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries
- 23 MILE RD. @ M 53, Shelby Township, 69 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries
- OAKLEY PARK RD. @ MARTIN PKWY., Commerce Township, 69 Total Crashes, 1 Injury.
"Even when a crash doesn't result in an injury, it can have a significant impact on a driver and their family," said Steve Gursten, President and Attorney at Michigan Auto Law, in a statement. "We hope this annual list encourages Michigan drivers to slow down, remain alert, and take extra precautions when traveling through these areas."