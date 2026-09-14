Detroit man charged with murder after deadly dispute over how to cook chicken in Hazel Park
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A dispute over how a chicken should be cooked allegedly led to a deadly stabbing on Sept. 7.
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Hazel Park police say 60-year-old Kenneth Erwin Thomas was hosting a barbecue with his girlfriend when her brother, 62-year-old Cleo Lawson from Detroit, came to the get-together.
According to investigators, say Lawson and Thomas argued over how the chicken should be cooked, leading to an argument that turned physical. Lawson then allegedly stabbed Thomas, police say. He later died from his injuries.
What's next:
Lawson faces a second-degree murder charge and was arraigned on Sept. 10. He was denied bond and is behind bars awaiting his next court date.
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The Source: FOX 2 used information from Oakland County officials in this report.