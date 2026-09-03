DTE Power Outages: Hundreds of thousands impacted by storm

The Brief Hundreds of thousands of homes were impacted by severe weather that hit Metro Detroit. Southeast Michigan was hammered by a string of tornadic-threatening weather Thursday afternoon. As of 6:15 p.m., there is no timeline for restoration.



Approximately 300,000 DTE customers are without power after extreme weather blasted Metro Detroit and a large swath of Michigan on Thursday.

Already reeling from one round of storms the previous evening, people all around the region were without power in the early evening. From Southern Wayne County to Northern Oakland County, all the way west on the I-96 corridor in Livingston County and Michigan Avenue in Ann Arbor reported power outages.

According to the utility, there is no timeline for restoration.

DTE Power Outages

By the numbers:

According to DTE's Outage Map, there were 303,000 customers without power.

Nowhere was not impacted by the line of storms that swept through the region. That includes downtown Detroit, most of Macomb County, thousands of homes up the Woodward corridor, and tens of thousands more in southern Wayne County.

When will power be restored?

DTE's original estimation of when power will be back on was that 80% of customers impacted by Thursday morning's storms would see their power back on.

At that time, there were more than a hundred thousand homes without power. Following the latest string of storms, there is no restoration for when power will be back on.

Timeline:

A storm update from DTE says there are more than 3,400 crews out.

"We know how hard it is to be without power. Our teams are working as quickly and safely as possible, fighting against multiple waves of extreme weather to get power restored.

DTE's Storm Response Team has already restored nearly 70,000 customers affected by Wednesday night's storm. Thursday evening, another severe weather system brought winds up to 60 mph to the area, causing additional outages. More than 3,400 Storm Response Team members, including hundreds of field workers from outside Michigan, are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to everyone affected."

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Avoid Power Lines

Downed power lines are a problem around the region.

Stay at least 25 feet away from any line and treat anyone that is found as live and dangerous. DTE asks that they be reported as well.

That can be done at the outage map here: outage.dteenergy.com/map