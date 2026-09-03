Metro Detroit weather: Not as hot Thursday, but more storms expected

Did you sleep well? Rounds of storms rolled through Southeast Michigan overnight, well, in spots.

Check out this swath of 2–3 inches of rain from Detroit back through Farmington Hills and west into Livingston County.

North and south of that, much less or nothing at all came down.

There’s more on the way. An isolated storm is possible through midday, though the best bet once again is late afternoon and evening.

Scattered, potentially widespread storms develop. Check out future radar for the evening commute.

Our severe threat will be alive and well too.

Pockets of damaging winds are the greatest threat, while downpours keep localized flooding a possibility.

A slight risk (2 out of 5) remains in place through tonight.

The holiday weekend is coming and Mother Nature throws us a bone.

We’ll drop the heat and humidity and dry things out Saturday through Monday.



