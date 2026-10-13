DTW gateside pass: How to get through security without boarding pass

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The Brief A new program at DTW allows some people to access the terminals without a boarding pass. This could allow you to meet family at the gate, join someone during a layover or visit stores and restaurants. The program is only available for TSA PreCheck members.



A new program in effect at Detroit Metro Airport allows some people to access the terminals without a boarding pass.

DTW gateside pass

Big picture view:

In September, the TSA announced it was launching its Gateside program at Detroit Metro Airport.

The program allows those who have TSA PreCheck to request daily access to one of the terminals without a boarding pass.

What they're saying:

"Participants can use the program to accompany family members and loved ones to the gate, greet arriving passengers, enjoy airport dining and shopping, or experience the terminal without taking a flight," TSA said.

Important:

The program is only available to TSA PreCheck members.

What is TSA PreCheck?

Big picture view:

TSA PreCheck is a membership program that allows pre-screened, low-risk passengers to go through expedited security at most airports.

Get more information from the TSA here .

Gateside pass for TSA PreCheck

For those that have TSA PreCheck and are looking to request a pass in Detroit, here’s how it works:

How it works:

In order to request a gateside pass, you must:

Be a TSA PreCheck member or have a Known Traveler Number (KTN)

You begin the process by applying online 1-3 days before you’d like to visit, and entering your member number.

After successfully completing the online process, approved participants must show a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID at the TSA checkpoint.

All individuals accessing the secure area are subject to TSA security screening.

Gateside passes are issued for free as a perk of TSA PreCheck. You are able to register visitors and bring children along.

Apply here .

Timeline:

The TSA says to apply for your pass 1-3 days before use.

Passes are valid for one calendar day and re-entry is not allowed on that date once you exit.

Big picture view:

The program is available at several other airports:

Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) in Arizona

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) in Ohio

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas

Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) in Kansas

Indianapolis International Airport (IND) in Indiana

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Nevada

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Arkansas

Will Rogers International Airport (OKC) in Oklahoma

Eppley Airfield (OMA) in Nebraska

San Diego International Airport (SAN) in California

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) in Utah