The Brief The Detroit Red Wings traded Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, ending five months of acrimony with the former captain. Larkin's trade gives Detroit several draft picks and a highly touted prospect in Michael Hage. The team is expected to give an update later on Monday.



One of the Detroit Red Wings' more acrimonious storylines finally ended over the weekend when the team traded away their former captain to the Montreal Canadiens.

Dylan Larkin had already told the team he would no longer play for them, arguing he had given Detroit enough time to make a move. The standoff cast a large shadow over the administration and a fanbase beleaguered by the franchise's persistent struggles keeping them out of the playoffs.

The team is expected to speak later on Monday following the blockbuster trade.

Larkin speaks for the first time

What they're saying:

In his first public statements since the trade Sunday night, Larkin said he was "excited and honored to be here."

Speaking at the Montreal facilities, he thanked the franchise for believing in him.

He said there would be a time to dive more into his feelings after departing Detroit, but thanked the team for the opportunity.

"I'm a kid from Michigan. I grew up playing hockey there and I think tonight will be my first home game outside of Michigan," he said. "It was a great story and I'm so proud of that and I'm proud of my time in Detroit and I can't thank the organization enough."

Red Wings-Montreal Canadians Trade

Big picture view:

The trade sends Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens, along with a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2027.

The Red Wings get a highly-touted prospect in Michael Hage, Kirby Dach who is a forward, goalie Samuel Montembeault, as well as two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, and two other picks.

Local perspective:

The Canadiens were lauded for their trade, getting a player capable of offering an immediate impact in exchange for draft picks and players with potential to be good.

Many analysts applauded the wings after the trade for getting as much as they possibly could have from a situation where they had little leverage to act upon.

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