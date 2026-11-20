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The Brief U-M regents voted in favor of a massive new supercomputing complex in Ypsilanti Township. The Thursday approval by a 7-1 vote comes amid pushback from officials and community members. The center will house employees from the Los Alamos National Laboratory.



University of Michigan regents approved the construction and funding of a $1.25 billion supercomputing research center in Ypstilanti Township on Thursday, expanding the school's scientific capabilities.

The 7-1 vote in favor of the Research Computing Center comes with $5 million in commitments to community partnerships in Ypsilanti while creating a partnership with the Los Alamos National Laboratory, which will serve as a tenant in the facility.

Work at the facility will range from cancer research and drug discovery to projects on climate science, engineering, and other energy-related tasks.

The project's approval comes amid broad disapproval of large data center construction and community pushback from residents in Washtenaw County. The project's green light follows the construction of a hyperscale data center built down the road in Saline.

U-M Supercomputing Center

Big picture view:

Regents pitched the project as a game-changing development in the world of artificial intelligence and advancing scientific research in various fields.

University of Michigan Neurosurgeon Todd Hollon called the center "not the finish line" but "only the beginning" in work to cure cancers that have no treatment currently.

"Our computational resources at present do not meet our scientific ambition as an institution. Currently, our research and our laboratory are limited to brain tumors, and it’s limited not because of a lack of ideas or data or talent," Hollon said. "It’s limited because of our lack of computational infrastructure here at Michigan. With greater capacity, we can extend these breakthroughs to all cancers and accelerate discoveries that transform patient care."

Dig deeper:

The center will be built on Textile Road at a 124-acre site in Ypsilanti Township.

The building will be approximately 150,000 square feet. It will be powered by a university-funded substation that will be built specifically for the center. According to the university, its construction will not increase utility rates for local residents.

It will make use of municipal water and not draw on the Huron River or groundwater.

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Community pushback

The other side:

Local officials and residents oppose the project.

One community activist told FOX 2 the university wasn't being honest because it wasn't calling it a "data center."

"This is another measure of genocide. They are actually trying to destroy the residential spaces. They are trying to destroy our native burial grounds," said Leah Mills-Chapman. "They are destroying and extracting our natural resources and they are also going to increase the burden financially on citizens when they have the funds to be able to place this somewhere else."

The township has also pushed back on the project with its supervisor telling Crain's Detroit it wanted the board to delay approval until after Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson began her term.