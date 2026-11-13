FAA issues national ground stop at major airports across the US

The Brief The FAA issued a national ground stop on Friday due to ‘extraordinary circumstances.’ An advisory was made at 3:43 p.m. by the FAA saying all airports are ground stopped It is unknown as of 4:14 p.m. if Detroit Metro Airport was affected by this advisory, but delays are occurring.



Major airports across the United States have been issued a ground stop by the FAA due to safety until further notice.

What we know:

An advisory was made at 3:43 p.m. by the FAA saying all airports are stopped for reasons of "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."

The ground stop will go on until further notice.

Detroit Metro Airport says departing flights are affected only.

What we don't know:

The FAA has not given a reason for the ground stop.

FOX 2 will update this report when we find more information.