Whether you’re in Munich or Michigan this weekend, Lions fans are coming together to cheer on the team as they head into Week 10.

Here’s what you know to get ready for the big international game:

How to watch Lions Germany game

Dig deeper:

You can watch the Lions take on the New England Patriots in Germany on Sunday right here on FOX 2’s network. For those outside of FOX 2's viewing area, you can stream the game live on FOX One .

Timeline:

8 a.m. pregame: Get ready for the big day by watching Lions Game Day Live

9 a.m.: FOX NFL Sunday has a preview for all the games that day at 9 a.m.

9:30 a.m. gametime: Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 2 live from Munich

1 p.m.: FOX NFL Sunday continues after the game with previews before the regular slate of 1 p.m. games

11 p.m.: FOX 2’s Sports Works with post-game locker room interviews, analysis, and more

Allianz Arena

Big picture view:

Allianz Arena in Munich is hosting the game, with Detroit as the designated home team.

The Detroit Lions will have a dedicated fan experience within the NFL Fan Experience at Allianz Arena on gameday.

Lions game watch parties

Local perspective:

Many metro Detroit bars and restaurants are opening early Sunday for the occasion.

See a list of watch parties around town here .

What time is it in Germany?

Big picture view:

Germany is six hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time.

Kick off for Sunday’s game is at 9:30 a.m. ET, and for those watching in person – it will be 3:30 p.m. local time in Munich.

Dig deeper:

The team practiced in Allen Park Thursday and will leave on Friday – allowing for 48 hours to adjust to the time change.

Lions give German recs

Dig deeper:

For Lions fans heading to Munich, or those watching from home and wanted to get it on the culture, the team has some suggestions of what German food to eat:

Big pretzels

Bratwursts

Schnitzel

Spaetzel

Red cabbage

And, of course, for those who partake, have a couple German beers on hand.

Amon-Rra St. Brown speaking German

What they're saying:

Amon-Ra St. Brown has shared that he grew up learning German from his mother, and can read and write fluently in German. His mother was born and raised in Germany, and his dad competed in Germany.

He’s spoken German in several Reels and videos getting ready for the game.

Dig deeper:

Some German vocabulary that will get you by include:

Deutsch / Deutschland ("German" and "Germany")

Servus (greeting that means "hello" and "goodbye")

Bitte (most commonly means "please," but also in various everyday contexts)

Danke schön ("thank you")

German also has a bad wrap for being hard to understand, as it has a complex word order in sentence structure, and is known for its long compound words. Check out St. Brown guessing some hard vocab words here .

Lions Fan Fest in Munich

Big picture view:

Lions fans in Munich are in for a special treat that will make them feel right at home.

The team, alongside Ford Motor Co., put together a special fan experience ahead of the game.

The Fan Fest experience is happening Nov. 13-14 at Odeonsplatz in Munich.

There will be family friendly games, food trucks, giveaways, merchandise and appearances, with a concert happening each night. Kevin Saunderson is headlining on Friday, Nov. 13, and Big Sean is headlining on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Get more details and tickets here .

Merch note:

All merchandise is exclusive to the Munich Fan Shops and will not be available online. The Detroit Lions Fan Fest presented by Ford Fan Shop will offer a limited selection of items.

Barry Sanders taps keg at Hofbräuhaus

Big picture view:

Lions legend Barry Sanders made the trip to Munich, and tapped the keg at Hofbräuhaus, the Lions' official fan pub in Munich.

Watch here :

Local perspective:

For those in Munich, the iconic Hofbräuhaus has been transformed into a Detroit Lions-themed destination. Stop by to soak in the Lion's Den atmosphere and connect with fellow fans.

Patriots record

By the numbers:

The New England Patriots have a 5–4 record in the 2026 NFL regular season, sitting in second place in the AFC East.

New England has lost two of its last three games, including falling to both the Packers and Bears.

The margin for error is slim for the Lions (6-2), sitting in a tie for second place in the ultra-competitive NFC North, behind the Bears (7-2) and just a game ahead of last-place Green Bay (6-3).

What they're saying:

"We’ve got to go over there and play our best football," Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday. "New England’s a good team, and had some turnovers that hurt them. And that’s really what’s on my mind.

"The team with the most energy has got a good chance of winning this game."