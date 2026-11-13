Watch live: Ashley Elkins ex-boyfriend’s murder trial begins

The Brief De'Andre Booker is on trial for murdering Ashley Elkins, whose body has never been found. The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with opening statements. Watch in the video player above. Booker did not want to be present in the courtroom Friday, and it's still being determined if his presence will be requested as the trial goes on.



The trial for a Roseville man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend is set to begin Friday.

De’Andre Booker trial

De'Andre Booker, left, Ashley Elkins.

The backstory:

De’Andre Booker of Roseville is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Ashley Elkins, last year.

Her body was never found, but the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged Booker citing a mound of circumstantial evidence.

He’s charged with:

First-degree murder

Tampering with evidence

Dead bodies - disinterment/mutilation

Concealing the death of an individual

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors alleged in a pretrial that he made alarming internet searches before Elkins disappeared, and ordered 30-gallon garbage bags, 43 ounces of bleach and latex gloves.

Authorities also said evidence linking Booker to Elkins' death, including blood, was found in his apartment.

Timeline:

Prosecutors say Elkins and Booker dated for about a year and ended their relationship around August of 2024. They say Booker then got "obsessive" and "couldn't let Ashley go."

Elkins was reported missing in early January 2025 and police began investigating.

Prosecutors first charged Booker with lying to police days after investigating the case. He was charged with her murder four weeks later .

He was found competent to stand trial this summer .

And earlier this week, a jury was seated. Opening statements will be heard Friday when the trial begins at 9 a.m.

Dig deeper:

The judge said Friday morning Booker did not want to be present at the trial. The deputy who spoke with Booker will be questioned via Zoom at some point on Friday, so as not to delay the beginning of the trial, and the judge will determine if the court will make continual requests for Booker’s presence as the trial goes on.

Ashley Elkins

Dig deeper:

Elkins, a 30-year-old mother of two, hasn’t been seen since Jan. 2, 2025 .

Her family said she was last seen running errands that day. The last message she sent was to her sister about heading back from the beauty store.

As the family tried to contact Ashley, her family said her cell phone pinged at a Roseville address where her family said her ex-boyfriend lives.