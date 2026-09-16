Father arrested after Pontiac 3-year-old dies in accidental shooting

The Brief The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 2 the father of the child who was killed in an accidental shooting is now in custody. Investigators say the child’s mother and grandmother were home when the incident took place.



A 3-year-old boy is dead after an accidental shooting on Tuesday night. Now, police say the father is in custody.

Big picture view:

As the investigation surrounding the tragic shooting death of the child continues, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 2 the father of the child is now in custody awaiting formal charges.

The tragedy took place Tuesday afternoon inside the family’s condo. As of Wednesday night, the area around the lower level of the condo unit is still roped off with police tape.

Investigators say the child’s mother and grandmother were home when the incident took place.

What they're saying:

Investigators say at some point, an unsecured gun was located that led to this tragedy.

"It’s been shared that there were kids playing in their basement where they live, and that there was an unsecured gun sort of tucked away, not in any place that it should’ve been, and that the 3-year-old came across it," said Pontiac Mayor Mike McGuinness. "The 39-year-old father is now in custody and is presumably likely to be charged, and there’s no justice that comes from this. Lock them up, secure them, and Oakland County provides free gun locks. If you don’t know how that works, if you’ve never had one, if you’re newer to the world of gun ownership, learn and ask for help."

During FOX 2's interview with the mayor of Pontiac, he talked about ongoing efforts to keep kids safe and out of harm’s way.

"City Council’s already investing resources to protect vulnerable children," he said. "We’ve created a new care unit, investing in youth recreation space, building a new youth recreation center. We have a Pontiac Safe Team that’s partnering with Children’s Village."

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE