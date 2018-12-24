Man must pay ex $15M after winning lottery during divorce, arbitrator rules
How’s this for alimony? A Michigan man who won more than $30 million playing the lottery while separated from his wife has been ordered to give her nearly half the money as part of their divorce settlement.
2 killed in weed deal gone bad in Pontiac apartment
An armed robbery attempt in Pontiac left both the victim and the suspect dead.
11-year-old critically hurt by stray bullet in party store shooting in Pontiac
An 11-year-old boy was critically hurt in a shooting Monday night outside a party store in Pontiac.
Sex assault suspect wanted after incident at Pontiac nightclub
Authorities in Oakland County are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect after an incident at a nightclub in Pontiac.
Child escapes minivan moments before thief drives off
Shocking moments were caught on video as a young child barely escaped a car thief at a gas station in Detroit.
Man killed in Pontiac parking lot shooting
Police are investigating after a young man was killed in a grizzly shooting in Pontiac Friday morning.
14-year-old fatally shot overnight in Pontiac house
Authorities are investigating after a teenager was fatally shot Monday morning in Pontiac.
The Baldwin Center reshaping how we think of poverty
The Baldwin Center’s mission is to feed, clothe, educate and empower the men, women and children of the Pontiac community.
Chiropractor found dead in burning car in Pontiac
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate after a body was found in a burning car behind a closed elementary school in Pontiac earlier this week.
Police: Man suspected in at least 8 Oakland Co. robberies
The Oakland County sheriff's office is asking for help tracking down a suspected serial armed robber.
Man escapes custody while being questioned for bar shooting in Pontiac
The suspect was seated in the interview room while he awaited the arrival of the transport Deputy.
Man killed in hit-and-run in Pontiac
Investigators are looking to track down a driver who didn't stop after hitting someone early Thursday morning in Pontiac.
Pope John Paul II 30th anniversary trip to Silverdome
Today, September 19, 2017, marks 30 years to the day since St. Pope John Paul II held mass at the Silverdome.
Oakland Co. investing $32 million in high-tech waste treatment facility in Pontiac
Oakland County has kicked off a major renovations at a waste treatment facility in Pontiac.
Slows Bar Bq's smoked chili sausage recipe
Summer is here, and it's the perfect weather to sit outside on the patio at Slows Bar Bq's latest location in Pontiac.
Goat yoga at City Girls Farm in Pontiac
Goat Yoga is exploding in popularity over the country.
'Deputy' ducks raised in Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office courtyard every year
A group of ducks have made their home inside a courtyard at the Oakland County's Sheriff's office in Pontiac.
Video shows suspect walking up to set fire near Pontiac High School
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who set fire to a pile of pallets outside Pontiac High School last month.
Slows Bar BQ's Pontiac location now open
A local favorite for barbecue food opened a new location Wednesday.
Variety the Children's Charity awarded grant from Impact100
Amy Tattrie Loepp, Pamela Niekamp and Kelly Shuert join us to tell us more about Impact100 and Variety the Children's Charity.