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The Brief Michigan unveiled the 104th state park in its history on Thursday. Flint State Park is a 230-acre park along the Flint River. It also connects to five other parks. The new space includes a network of mountain biking and play gardens, along with new renovations to the riverfront.



Michigan's new state park is the 104th to be created and the first ever in Genesee County.

The governor unveiled Flint State Park on Thursday, announcing the 230-acre park along the Flint River and a section of Swartz Creek. It will also connect Riverbank Park, Chevy Commons, Mott Park Recreation Area, Vietnam Veterans Park and Happy Hollow Nature Area.

Riverfront improvements underway

What we know:

Some of the improvements accompanying the new park are riverfront renovations, play gardens at Chevy Commons, and a 15-mile network of mountain biking and multi-use trails.

The restoration of the Flint River was completed in 2024. It included the removal of the Hamilton and Fabri dams, which opened up 25 miles of waterways for fish and other aquatic species, according to state officials. Additional improvements will expand fishing, kayaking and canoeing access.

Riverbank Park renovations include an updated amphitheater, walkways, seating, lighting and improved accessibility. Chevy Commons’ planned attractions include a zipline, climbing wall, seasonal water features and picnic areas.

Phase I of the Grand Traverse Greenway Trail, part of the Iron Belle Trail, opened this fall. Other construction will continue into 2027 and beyond.

Funding supports construction and maintenance

Zoom out:

Officials said more than $100 million has been secured to create and care for the park through federal, state and philanthropic funding.

That includes $30.2 million in federal relief funding and more than $10 million in Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants.

The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation contributed nearly $30 million, including $18 million for a maintenance endowment. A $22 million state appropriation brought the endowment to $40 million.

Genesee County Parks operates and maintains the park, with the Community Foundation of Greater Flint managing the endowment.

"Flint State Park is the culmination of decades of conversations and public-private partnerships," said Mott Foundation President and CEO Ridgway White.