The Brief Lasacia Gore, 34, of Eastpointe, is facing six felony charges after allegedly shooting at a man she invited into her home and falsely claiming he was an intruder. Prosecutors say Gore’s boyfriend unexpectedly came home, found the man inside, and got into a fight with him before Gore fired a pistol—though no one was injured. She also called 911 to say an intruder was in the house.



An Eastpointe woman is facing multiple felony charges after authorities allege she shot at a man she invited into her home and falsely claimed he was an intruder in a 911 call when her boyfriend unexpectedly came home.

Eastpointe woman felony charges

Eastpointe police say Monday morning after 7 a.m. they responded to a 911 call from 34-year-old Lasacia Gore about an intruder in her home.

Come to find out, the "intruder" had been invited, and that Gore allegedly even left the back door open for him.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors say the woman’s boyfriend, who also lives at the home, unexpectedly returned home and found the man inside.

Gore told the boyfriend it was an intruder, and so the boyfriend confronted the man and the two got in a fight, police said.

Police also say Gore then called 911 claiming someone had broken into her home and that she had fired a shot – but her story unraveled from there.

What they're saying:

"She made a call stating that someone had tried to break into her home and her boyfriend was holding him down and that she had fired a shot," Eastpointe Police Chief Corey Haines told us.

Police said Gore shot the gun as her boyfriend and the other man wrestled on the floor.

"She’s making a call saying she doesn’t know him and this and that, and he says, ‘What are you talking about? You’re the one who told me to leave the door open and I’m coming in!,’" said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "It’s crazy, and then the discharge of the firearm. This could have been very tragic and somebody could’ve died."

Neither man was hurt in the shooting.

"I think what is so alarming in this case is that it is a corrections officer, and not only is the allegation she called in a false report of a crime – but she also fired a round off out of a weapon toward the individuals that were in her house," said Haines.

We're told she's a corrections officer with Wayne County.

What's next:

Gore is facing the following charges:

Weapons – Firearms – Discharge in or at a Building, a 10-year felony

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault), a 4-year felony

False Report of a Felony, a 4-year felony

Lying to a Police Officer – Violent Crime Investigation, a 4-year felony

TWO COUNTS: Felony Firearm, a felony punishable by two years, consecutive to main charges.

It’s unclear what her status is now as a corrections officer.