How many deer have hunters harvested in Michigan?
LANSING, Mich. - We're about 72 hours into Michigan's 15-day firearm deer hunting season.
So how many deer have hunters harvested?
Hunters harvest more than 72,000 deer in three days
By the numbers:
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, as of Nov. 18, firearm hunters have bagged 72,011 deer since the season opener.
Meanwhile, hunters have harvested a total of 177,040 deer across Michigan's earlier hunting seasons.
However, the late segment archery and antlerless firearm seasons don't start until December and wrap up on Jan. 1.
Dig deeper:
Last year, Michigan hunters harvested 130,994 deer during the regular firearm season and 295,847 through all hunting seasons.
The regular firearm season ends Nov. 30.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.