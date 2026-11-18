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The Brief Hunters have bagged 72,011 deer in the opening three days of Michigan's regular firearm deer hunting season. Across Michigan's earlier deer hunting seasons, 177,040 deer have been harvested. However, the late segment archery and antlerless firearm seasons don't start until December and wrap up on Jan. 1. Last year, Michigan hunters harvested 130,994 deer during the regular firearm season and 295,847 through all hunting seasons.



We're about 72 hours into Michigan's 15-day firearm deer hunting season.

So how many deer have hunters harvested?

Hunters harvest more than 72,000 deer in three days

By the numbers:

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, as of Nov. 18, firearm hunters have bagged 72,011 deer since the season opener.

Meanwhile, hunters have harvested a total of 177,040 deer across Michigan's earlier hunting seasons.

However, the late segment archery and antlerless firearm seasons don't start until December and wrap up on Jan. 1.

Dig deeper:

Last year, Michigan hunters harvested 130,994 deer during the regular firearm season and 295,847 through all hunting seasons.

The regular firearm season ends Nov. 30.