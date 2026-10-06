Grace Centers of Hope empties shelves after infestation, leading to community donations

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The Brief Grace Centers of Hope has been forced to restart after they found an insect infestation in their pantry. Now their shelves are empty, but the community has gotten together to refill those pantries.



A Metro Detroit women's center which serves nearly 100 women and children is forced to start from scratch after discovering insects in its pantry and throwing everything away because of it.

Big picture view:

It all took place at Grace Centers of Hope, where families would line up to eat dinners. The meals were made possible by donations from the community. However, on Monday, they had to throw everything in the trash after discovering a beetle infestation in their pantry.

The shelves are now empty after all the food was thrown out, but there is a happy ending on the horizon.

What you can do:

The community is working to fill the shelves right back up and have been donating since Monday night and throughout Tuesday.

If you would like to continue to support the organization, you can do so by tapping here.

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