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The Brief The eastbound lanes of I-696 between M-10 and I-75 reopened Saturday after nearly two years of construction. About 100,000 drivers use this stretch of highway. Traffic returning to that direction of travel marks the first time in years that both sections of I-696 will be open.



Drivers received some well-earned relief this weekend with the reopening of eastbound Interstate 696 between M-10 and I-75 in Oakland County.

What we know:

The eastbound lanes reopened around 1 p.m. Saturday after nearly two years of construction, according to Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Diane Cross.

The eastbound ramp to M-10 is expected to reopen later Saturday afternoon. All other ramps are open, MDOT said.

Crews worked to install signs and safely remove and replace pavement markings ahead of the reopening.

I-696 construction

Dig deeper:

About 100,000 drivers use this stretch of highway, which is part of the Restore the Reuther project. The project involves a complete reconstruction of the busy highway through Metro Detroit.

What they're saying:

Jason Early, the MDOT consultant for the project spoke about the big development.

"We've been out here for two years working on rebuilding 696, so everyone's very excited to get it back open," he said.

Early said the eight-mile stretch of highway is being rebuilt to last up to 30 years.

What drivers should know

More details:

The reopening follows the restoration of access from the I-75 on-ramp to westbound I-696 several weeks ago. Westbound traffic has remained accessible throughout the construction project.

Some portions of the highway will remain closed through November and into December, including ramps to southbound Telegraph Road and the Lodge Freeway.

More information about the project and remaining closures can be found at DrivingOakland.com.

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