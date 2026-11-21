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The Brief A driver crashed through the side of a Southfield home in the 2300 block of Plumbrooke Drive before 6 a.m. Saturday. The driver allegedly was speeding, lost control and ended up in Brenda Williams' living room. No injuries were reported.



A 73-year-old Southfield woman woke up to a scare Saturday morning when a driver crashed through her home.

The backstory:

The crash happened before 6 a.m. in the 2300 block of Plumbrooke Drive.

The driver reportedly was speeding down the street when they lost control and crashed through the side of Brenda Williams' home, ending up in her living room.

What they're saying:

Southfield police said the driver was issued a citation for failure to stop but was not arrested.

No injuries were reported, police said.

What's next:

Since Williams lives on a fixed income, her family has established a GoFundMe to help with home repairs.