Aidan Hutchinson injury has season-ending potential, AP source says

The Brief Aidan Hutchinson appeared to injure his right knee Sunday in Munich while celebrating a sack of Drake Maye. The Lions listed the edge rusher as questionable to return. Later on Sunday, an anonymous source told the Associated Press that he has a season-ending knee injury.



The Detroit Lions went to Germany and took care of business against the New England Patriots, but they lost edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to an injury early in the international game.

Aidan Hutchinson injury

Aidan Hutchinson of Detroit Lions goes down with an injury while celebrating getting a sack during the NFL match between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions at the Allianz Arena on November 15, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Expand

The backstory:

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson appeared to injure his right knee while celebrating a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during the first quarter of Sunday's international game in Germany.

After taking down Maye, who also appeared to be injured on the play, Hutchinson jumped into the air to celebrate but landed awkwardly and grabbed his right knee.

Dig deeper:

He walked off the field under his own power and visited the blue medical tent on the sideline before walking to the locker room.

The Lions listed him as questionable to return.

READ MORE: Aidan Hutchinson exits game after awkward landing during sack celebration

Aidan Hutchinson latest

What they're saying:

Later on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation spoke anonymously with The Associated Press to say that Hutchinson has a season-ending right knee injury.

The person spoke anonymously because Hutchinson's condition has not been announced.

What's next:

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters more would be known about Hutchinson’s injury when the team returned to the United States.

Detroit hosts Tampa Bay (3-6) on Sunday.

What they're saying:

"Any time you lose a player like that and you don’t know the entirety of it ... it hurts a little bit," Campbell said.

Detroit Lions winning streak

Meanwhile:

The Lions (7-2) have won five straight games to surge into a first-place tie in the NFC North with Minnesota and Chicago. Green Bay is in last place in the stout division with a 6-4 record.

RELATED: Lions dominate Patriots 35-10 in Germany but lose Aidan Hutchinson to injury

Detroit, though, has lost two of its best players during the winning streak.

All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell is on injured reserve with a neck injury after a tackle left him motionless on the turf and sent him to the hospital.

Hutchinson had six sacks in nine games this season, giving him 49 career sacks since Detroit drafted the former Michigan star with the No. 2 pick in 2022.