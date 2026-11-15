Two dead, one in custody after shooting in Roseville

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The Brief Police responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to the 30000 block of Bluehill Street for a report of a disorderly person in the street. Officers detained a 31-year-old man and later discovered two people dead inside a nearby residence. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.



Two people are dead and one person is in custody after a shooting early Sunday in Roseville.

The backstory:

Police responded around 5 a.m. to the 30000 block of Bluehill Street, near 13 Mile Road, for a report of a disorderly person in the street.

Dig deeper:

Upon arrival, officers detained a 31-year-old Roseville man at the scene. They then noticed a shattered door at a nearby residence.

While checking the home, officers found two people dead. Police have not said how they died.

The man detained at the scene remains in police custody and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, police said.

Local perspective:

Police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 586-447-4507.