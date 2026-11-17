Pickup truck goes airborne, crashes into hotel in wild Allen Park hit-and-run
FOX 2 - Allen Park police are asking the public for assistance in a hit-and-run involving the driver of a pickup truck and the Best Western Hotel.
The backstory:
Surveillance video captured the crash, which took place at 8 a.m. last Thursday at the hotel, located at 3000 Enterprise Drive, at the Melvindale border.
On video a silver pickup truck can be seen speeding on Enterprise Drive before going airborne, clipping a tree and crashing into the building.
Driver leaves trail of destruction
More Details:
After colliding with the side of the building, the driver can be seen backing into a parked Ford Focus.
The truck also destroys a white paneled fence, before speeding off northbound.
No license plate was captured on video.
Clues left behind
Dig deeper:
Although the plate wasn't able to be seen, among the scattered debris were possible identifiers.
Police said that vehicle parts recovered at the scene were identified as possibly belonging to a 2019-2026 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra.
The investigation remains ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Begley with the Allen Park Police Department.
He can be reached by phone at (313) 386-6377, fax at (313) 928-1693 or email at Abegley@allenparkpolice.org
The Source: Information for this report is from the Allen Park Police Department's Facebook page.