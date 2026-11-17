The Brief A hit-and-run driver who crashed into a tree, hotel, car and fence, is being sought by police. Allen Park police are looking for the driver of the silver pickup truck. The crash, caught on video, happened last Thursday morning.



Allen Park police are asking the public for assistance in a hit-and-run involving the driver of a pickup truck and the Best Western Hotel.

The backstory:

Surveillance video captured the crash, which took place at 8 a.m. last Thursday at the hotel, located at 3000 Enterprise Drive, at the Melvindale border.

On video a silver pickup truck can be seen speeding on Enterprise Drive before going airborne, clipping a tree and crashing into the building.

Driver leaves trail of destruction

More Details:

After colliding with the side of the building, the driver can be seen backing into a parked Ford Focus.

The truck also destroys a white paneled fence, before speeding off northbound.

No license plate was captured on video.

Clues left behind

Dig deeper:

Although the plate wasn't able to be seen, among the scattered debris were possible identifiers.

Police said that vehicle parts recovered at the scene were identified as possibly belonging to a 2019-2026 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Begley with the Allen Park Police Department.

He can be reached by phone at (313) 386-6377, fax at (313) 928-1693 or email at Abegley@allenparkpolice.org