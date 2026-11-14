Where to pick up passengers at Detroit Metro Airport — and avoid a $70 fine

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The Brief A new parking lot at Detroit Metropolitan Airport will open soon to give drivers a more convenient place to wait for passengers ahead of the holiday rush. At the same time, airport officials are cracking down on curbside parking outside the terminals. Drivers who violate the parking policy could face a $70 fine.



Detroit Metropolitan Airport officials are cracking down on curbside terminal parking, and violators could face a $70 fine.

The new zero-tolerance policy comes as the airport prepares to open a new lot to give drivers a more convenient location for picking up arriving passengers ahead of the holiday travel rush.

New lot opening for arrivals at DTW

What we know:

The new North Cell Phone Lot will have 145 parking spaces. It'll be located at Rogell Drive and Burton Drive, on the same side of the road as the Warren C. Evans Terminal.

The lot will replace the current waiting area off East Service Drive. The South Cell Phone Lot will stay the same.

What we don't know:

The Wayne County Airport Authority said the new lot is scheduled to open in late November but didn't give a specific date.

What they're saying:

"Drivers will no longer need to park near the exit to I-94 and use the turnaround to reach the arrivals curb," said WCAA CEO Chad Newton. "We hope this change will result in increased use of our North Cell Phone Lot, reducing congestion at the curb and creating a safer environment for everyone moving through our airport."

Curbside parking crackdown

What you can do:

If you're picking up someone at the airport, you should keep your vehicle parked in one of the cell phone lots until you receive confirmation that your passenger is waiting at the curb with their bags. Then, you'll be able to go to the terminal and pick them up.

Anyone who violates this policy will be cited and face a $70 fine. Unattended vehicles will also be towed.