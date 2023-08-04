Expand / Collapse search

I-75 back open in Royal Oak after overnight closure due to tanker fire

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Traffic
FOX 2 Detroit

NB I-75 shut down at 696 after tanker explosion, fire

Luckily there were no injuries but the highway shutdown looks like it will last awhile.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - I-75 has reopened after a tanker fire Thursday shutdown the entire road for hours. 

The Michigan State Police said it had reopened around 6:55 a.m. Crews could be seen removing the charred remains of a tanker that caught fire near Lincoln in Royal Oak early Thursday night.

Previously, all lanes of northbound I-75 were closed near the busy interchange with I-696 because of the vehicle fire.

No injuries were reported.

According to witnesses that were near the blaze, the fire sounded like an explosion