I-75 back open in Royal Oak after overnight closure due to tanker fire
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - I-75 has reopened after a tanker fire Thursday shutdown the entire road for hours.
The Michigan State Police said it had reopened around 6:55 a.m. Crews could be seen removing the charred remains of a tanker that caught fire near Lincoln in Royal Oak early Thursday night.
Previously, all lanes of northbound I-75 were closed near the busy interchange with I-696 because of the vehicle fire.
No injuries were reported.
According to witnesses that were near the blaze, the fire sounded like an explosion.