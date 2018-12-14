'You're a scumbag dude': Oakland County bad builder heading to jail
Look who's going to jail. It's Temo Sessions? Man, it's been rough for Temo. Last week in the Hall of Shame, this week in the slammer.
Say hi to Temo Sessions.
Temo's a guy on the run dodging the customers who say he ripped them off in his garage construction business.
You might know him as Jeff Skodak, Jeff D'Angelo, or maybe Jeff Allen. All are aliases that Skodak - his actual name - used while running many of his construction businesses. Businesses that clients of his say left their homes in ruins, and landed him in the Hall of Shame earlier this year. But, we'll get to that in a second.
Michigan Murders: 50 years ago, terror reigned in Ypsilanti
Before the term 'serial killer' was common on nightly crime shows, before Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, or Jeffrey Dahmer, there was the Michigan Murderer, the Co-Ed Killer, the Ypsilanti Ripper. Whatever you want to call the killer, he terrorized Eastern Michigan University for two years.
Michigan Murders: Close calls, haunting roads - life after a suspected serial killer is arrested
At the end of July 1969, six Michigan women were dead, another was killed in California, and one suspect was in custody.
Michigan Murders: 50 years ago, terror in Ypsilanti ends
By July 23, 1969, panic is in the hot, muggy, southeast Michigan air. A killer is on the loose, five women in southeast Michigan are dead, and a sixth is missing.
Estate embezzler admits to 14 felonies, may not get any jail time
The owner of an estate sale business who promised to help grieving families only to rip them off and steal tens of thousands of dollars, has taken a plea deal and may never go to jail for his crimes.
Breakthrough Towing vanishes - is it Magic?
A Detroit towing company that's notorious in Midtown is out of business. But are they really gone?
Michigan attorney general serves Hall of Shame CEO on Facebook
Christopher Carr is still attending money making seminars and billing himself as an entrepreneur, marketer and E-com expert.
Meet Christopher Carr.
Christopher Carr was long gone to Florida and not responding to the Michigan attorney general's office through traditional channels. So, the AG served him through his active Facebook account
Breakthrough Towing gets busted
It turns out Breakthrough Towing should not be towing cars, period - that's the latest twist. We'll explain in a minute.
Not loving it: Midtown McDonald's tow victims have a beef
McDonald's serves up hot fast food but at the mid-town location you also have to eat fast - or your car might be gone before you finish your burger and fries.
Hall of Shame: Bad builder blows up
He's combative, he's combustible and he's crafty. This contractor has been cheating his customers for years and he's got a string of convictions to prove it.
Jon Craft’s a big dude with a bad temper, and he sure wasn't happy to see me. Craft thinks he's going get me to back down.
Cocky contractor cries in court
"I don't want to affect anyone anymore," said James Ciarmataro. "I just want to work, that's it. I just want to work and pay and that's what I've done."