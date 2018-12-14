Another Skodak moment: Hall of Shamer cuffed in court on new charges

You might know him as Jeff Skodak, Jeff D'Angelo, or maybe Jeff Allen. All are aliases that Skodak - his actual name - used while running many of his construction businesses. Businesses that clients of his say left their homes in ruins, and landed him in the Hall of Shame earlier this year. But, we'll get to that in a second. 

Michigan Murders: 50 years ago, terror reigned in Ypsilanti

Before the term 'serial killer' was common on nightly crime shows, before Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, or Jeffrey Dahmer, there was the Michigan Murderer, the Co-Ed Killer, the Ypsilanti Ripper. Whatever you want to call the killer, he terrorized Eastern Michigan University for two years.

Breakthrough Towing gets busted

It turns out Breakthrough Towing should not be towing cars, period - that's the latest twist. We'll explain in a minute.

Hall of Shame: Bad builder blows up

He's combative, he's combustible and he's crafty. This contractor has been cheating his customers for years and he's got a string of convictions to prove it.

Cocky contractor cries in court

"I don't want to affect anyone anymore," said James Ciarmataro. "I just want to work, that's it. I just want to work and pay and that's what I've done."