I-96 car crash leaves one person dead, multiple injured in Wayne County

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The Brief One person is dead after a car crash on I-96 on Tuesday. A Ford Focus would then hit the back of a pickup truck that was driving on the Telegraph exit lane slowly due to traffic and backups on the exit ramp.



A deadly car crash on I-96 led to multiple police departments investigating Tuesday evening.

What they're saying:

On Nov. 3 at 2:47 p.m., Redford Township police were called out to a car crash involving multiple vehicles on eastbound I-96 near Beech Daly. Officials say a Ford Focus was driving fast down I-96 approaching the Telegraph exit.

The Focus would then hit the back of a pickup truck that was driving on the Telegraph exit lane slowly due to traffic and backups on the exit ramp.

The crash caused the truck to spin and hit an SUV. Afterward, the Ford Focus caught fire.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital where they later died. The others affected by the crash were injured but are expected to be okay.

Dig deeper:

Police say speed was a factor in the crash, while drugs and alcohol usage have not been determined and remain under investigation.

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